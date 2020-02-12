Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Short Interest Update

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,400 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the January 15th total of 261,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

MCBC traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.68. The company had a trading volume of 23,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,359. The company has a market capitalization of $363.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.49. Macatawa Bank has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $11.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.76 million for the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 15.59%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Macatawa Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Macatawa Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macatawa Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Macatawa Bank by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Macatawa Bank by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 10,851 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Macatawa Bank by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Macatawa Bank by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Macatawa Bank by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. 32.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

