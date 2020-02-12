Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the January 15th total of 46,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MFNC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

MFNC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.74. 5,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,521. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average is $15.61. Mackinac Financial has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.10 million. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 8.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mackinac Financial will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MFNC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 696.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

