MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,198,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 330,953 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 4.82% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $90,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.6% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 957,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,579,000 after purchasing an additional 106,782 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,591,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $14,110,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,998,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 33.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 148,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 37,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

In related news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 3,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $79,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,171.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $86,609.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,666.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,422 shares of company stock valued at $172,437. 32.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MTSI stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.68. 35,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,437. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $31.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 116.36 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.34.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.01 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 83.56%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTSI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.99.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.