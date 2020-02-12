Maecenas 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $726.00 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One Maecenas token can currently be purchased for about $0.0286 or 0.00000277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and $726.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Maecenas has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Maecenas

Maecenas was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,362,990 tokens. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas. Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

