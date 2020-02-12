Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 231,000 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners makes up 5.4% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned about 2.19% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $314,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 64.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

NYSE:MMP traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,981. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $57.39 and a one year high of $67.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $740.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 37.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

