Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $66.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MMP. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

MMP opened at $58.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.83. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $57.39 and a one year high of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 20,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 18,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 120,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $606,000. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.