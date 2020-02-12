Magnum (MGM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $210.00

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Magnum coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Magnum has a total market cap of $742.00 and $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Magnum has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.13 or 0.03535991 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00248466 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000785 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00039077 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00145789 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002997 BTC.

About Magnum

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. The official website for Magnum is www.mgmcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Magnum

Magnum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magnum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

