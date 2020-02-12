Maincoin Price Hits $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. In the last week, Maincoin has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. Maincoin has a market cap of $699,220.00 and $7,172.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maincoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Sistemkoin, P2PB2B and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maincoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00045272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $604.64 or 0.05835444 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00053277 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00025006 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00127668 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003498 BTC.

About Maincoin

Maincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,080,698 tokens. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money.

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maincoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maincoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.