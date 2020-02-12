Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Given New C$100.00 Price Target at AltaCorp Capital

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at AltaCorp Capital from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. AltaCorp Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Laurentian raised their target price on Mainstreet Equity from C$81.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on Mainstreet Equity from C$72.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of MEQ traded up C$0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$85.97. 301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,760. Mainstreet Equity has a 1 year low of C$42.05 and a 1 year high of C$85.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$78.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$67.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported C$3.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$36.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.49 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mainstreet Equity will post 3.2200001 EPS for the current year.

Mainstreet Equity Corp., a real estate corporation, engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties primarily in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of mid-market rental apartment buildings in Vancouver lower mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Regina, and Saskatoon.

