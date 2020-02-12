Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) PT Raised to C$90.00

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$90.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$81.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Mainstreet Equity alerts:

Shares of TSE:MEQ traded up C$0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$85.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$78.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$67.54. The company has a market capitalization of $797.47 million and a PE ratio of 13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.47, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.04. Mainstreet Equity has a fifty-two week low of C$42.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$85.97.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported C$3.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$36.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.49 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mainstreet Equity will post 3.2200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mainstreet Equity

Mainstreet Equity Corp., a real estate corporation, engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties primarily in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of mid-market rental apartment buildings in Vancouver lower mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Regina, and Saskatoon.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.