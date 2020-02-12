MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMYT. Bank of America upgraded MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. MakeMyTrip has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $32.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 774.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 31,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 10.3% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 4.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

