Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) will announce $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.31. Malibu Boats posted earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.13 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 39.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

Shares of MBUU opened at $47.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $977.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.55. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $24.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.16.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 64,400 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,645,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 1,246.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 22,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

