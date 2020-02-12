Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.20.

MBUU has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $47.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $24.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.16. The firm has a market cap of $974.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.97.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 39.76% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 64,400 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,645,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1,246.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 22,681 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

