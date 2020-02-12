Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Mallinckrodt’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.95. Mallinckrodt posted earnings of $2.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mallinckrodt will report full-year earnings of $8.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $8.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $7.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mallinckrodt.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MNK. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mallinckrodt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 22,417 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,204,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 32,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 234,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 150,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MNK traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.33. 8,580,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,118,132. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Mallinckrodt has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 2.65.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

