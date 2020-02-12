Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,712 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,088 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Manhattan Associates worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MANH. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000.

Manhattan Associates stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.32. 17,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,309. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.58. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.64 and a 12-month high of $90.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 59.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.58 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

MANH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

