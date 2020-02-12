ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,580 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of ManpowerGroup worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAN. Barclays upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Argus downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $101.00 price objective on ManpowerGroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $219,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Burke Patrick 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,435. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,240. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.69. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.14 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.50.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

