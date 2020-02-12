ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Stock Position Lifted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,926 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Burke Patrick 6,000,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,373,909.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,313 shares of company stock worth $2,127,435. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $92.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.69. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.14 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.50.

MAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $107.00 target price on ManpowerGroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $101.00 price target on ManpowerGroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, CL King started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

