Mantech International (MANT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Mantech International to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MANT opened at $81.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Mantech International has a one year low of $51.46 and a one year high of $86.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $728,820.00. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MANT. BidaskClub cut Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mantech International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks cut Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Mantech International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

