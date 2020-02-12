Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Short Interest Up 18.2% in January

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,850,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the January 15th total of 22,720,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.53. 435,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,296,255. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average is $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.38. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $18.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

MRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 16.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,640,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,174,320,000 after buying an additional 11,401,401 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 10.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 87,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 78.0% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 15.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 14,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

