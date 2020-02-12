Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Announces Earnings Results

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 15.51%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Shares of MRO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.61. 23,874,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,148,551. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $18.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Williams Capital started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

