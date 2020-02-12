Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Grows Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,423,472,000 after buying an additional 1,280,467 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,510,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $985,027,000 after buying an additional 31,166 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,722,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $863,699,000 after buying an additional 49,791 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,323,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $725,740,000 after buying an additional 74,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,040,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $473,346,000 after buying an additional 49,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura cut their price target on Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $242.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.02. The company has a market capitalization of $262.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $240.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

