Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 930 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 2.1% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo stock opened at $145.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.85 and a 200-day moving average of $136.03. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $111.88 and a one year high of $146.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $203.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

