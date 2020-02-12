Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Sells 3,365 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,012 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $67.98 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

In other Intel news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $496,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 188,120 shares of company stock worth $11,086,765 and have sold 82,146 shares worth $4,611,285. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.