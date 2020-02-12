Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Receives Buy Rating from Citigroup

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $310.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $336.00. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.59% from the stock’s current price.

MLM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.57.

Shares of MLM opened at $259.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.29. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $179.84 and a 52 week high of $281.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.47.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John J. Koraleski purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $260.23 per share, for a total transaction of $260,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLM. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,722,000 after acquiring an additional 72,397 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,576,000 after acquiring an additional 36,063 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 488,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,633,000 after acquiring an additional 58,411 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 480,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,829,000 after acquiring an additional 25,870 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 391,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,361,000 after acquiring an additional 213,292 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

