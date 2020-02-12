Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Earns Buy Rating from CIBC

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 73.49% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Martinrea International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

OTCMKTS:MRETF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.80. 1,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,309. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

