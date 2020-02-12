Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at CIBC

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Martinrea International in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of TSE:MRE traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.16. The stock had a trading volume of 59,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.59. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.59. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of C$9.33 and a 1 year high of C$14.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.83.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$974.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$862.20 million. Analysts predict that Martinrea International will post 2.5100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

