Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.17.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $180.88 on Wednesday. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $118.93 and a fifty-two week high of $180.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.92.

In related news, Director Steven Barker sold 10,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,342,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 7,477 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $1,319,690.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,378 shares of company stock valued at $12,225,640 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Masimo by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

