MassGrid (MGD) Price Hits $0.0114 on Exchanges

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. During the last seven days, MassGrid has traded 72.8% higher against the US dollar. MassGrid has a market capitalization of $869,340.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MassGrid coin can now be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, QBTC and CoinEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,383.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $271.42 or 0.02606245 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $474.92 or 0.04560456 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.51 or 0.00801910 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.81 or 0.00900794 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00117642 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009834 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00026456 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.81 or 0.00708722 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MassGrid Coin Profile

MGD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 137,973,367 coins and its circulating supply is 76,582,067 coins. MassGrid’s official website is www.massgrid.com. The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid.

Buying and Selling MassGrid

MassGrid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, QBTC and ChaoEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MassGrid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MassGrid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

