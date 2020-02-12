Master Contract Token Hits Market Capitalization of $658,344.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Master Contract Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $658,344.00 and approximately $148,424.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 55.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.55 or 0.02572475 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00118193 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00009969 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007207 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

