Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,539,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 51,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $124.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.06. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $97.75 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The company has a market capitalization of $311.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

