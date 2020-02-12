Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,328 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 73,108 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.23% of Matador Resources worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 20,655 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 454,973 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 191,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,832,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,404,000 after purchasing an additional 288,152 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,274 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 606.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MTDR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.19. The company had a trading volume of 216,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.26. Matador Resources Co has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

Several research firms have commented on MTDR. Tudor Pickering lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Matador Resources from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $26,505.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 33,250 shares of company stock valued at $468,854 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

