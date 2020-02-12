Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research note on Sunday.

Shares of MTCH opened at $74.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. Match Group has a 1-year low of $52.31 and a 1-year high of $95.32.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $547.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.85 million. Match Group had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 276.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 24.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

