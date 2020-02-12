Matchpool (GUP) Trading Up 16.4% This Week

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Matchpool token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Liqui, Upbit and HitBTC. Matchpool has a market capitalization of $222,986.00 and approximately $634.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Matchpool has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Matchpool alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $366.04 or 0.03535790 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00255630 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00038806 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00143188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002937 BTC.

About Matchpool

Matchpool’s genesis date was January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co.

Buying and Selling Matchpool

Matchpool can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex and Gatecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matchpool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Matchpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matchpool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.