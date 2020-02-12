Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 257,400 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the January 15th total of 331,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 106,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Materion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

In other Materion news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 4,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $281,234.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,234.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Materion by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Materion by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Materion during the third quarter worth about $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Materion during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Materion during the third quarter worth about $164,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,755. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.39 and a beta of 0.85. Materion has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $71.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

