Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of -3.00

News stories about Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) have been trending very negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Mattel earned a news sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

MAT stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,753,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,490,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Mattel has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $17.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 1.65.

MAT has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 price target on shares of Mattel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mattel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.45.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

