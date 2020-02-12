Maui Land & Pineapple Co. (NYSE:MLP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Maui Land & Pineapple Co. (NYSE:MLP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,000 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the January 15th total of 150,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple during the third quarter valued at $175,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Valueworks LLC boosted its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 10.1% during the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 469,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 43,217 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 3.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 323,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 10,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,292,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLP stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,319. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.65.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Maui Land & Pineapple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. The company operates through Real Estate, Leasing, Utilities, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities; and general brokerage real estate business.

