Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 PLC (LON:MAV4) Insider Buys £5,028.22 in Stock

Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 PLC (LON:MAV4) insider Peter Linthwaite purchased 7,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £5,028.22 ($6,614.34).

Shares of LON MAV4 opened at GBX 66 ($0.87) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 61.99. The company has a market cap of $68.06 million and a PE ratio of 50.77. Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 0.71 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 66.50 ($0.87).

Get Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 alerts:

Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 Company Profile

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The principal activity of the Company is to select and hold a portfolio of investments in unlisted and Alternative Investment Market (AIM) quoted securities. The Company aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation and generate income for shareholders.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.