Maverick Chain Market Cap Tops $310,947.00 (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Maverick Chain token can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top. Maverick Chain has a market capitalization of $310,947.00 and approximately $2,661.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.64 or 0.03497366 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00254734 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00038535 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00150594 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002975 BTC.

About Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

