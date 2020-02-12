Maxcoin Price Up 6.6% Over Last Week (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 12th. Maxcoin has a market cap of $210,676.00 and approximately $65.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Bittylicious and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.79 or 0.01275085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00049289 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00016570 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00216447 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009649 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002522 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00068153 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

Maxcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptohub and Bittylicious. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.