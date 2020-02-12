Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Short Interest Down 27.9% in January

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the January 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of MEC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.77. The company had a trading volume of 674 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,217. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Mayville Engineering has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 1,847.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. 30.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MEC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mayville Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mayville Engineering has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

