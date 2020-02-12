Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Earns Media Impact Rating of 4.00

Media stories about Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) have been trending very positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Mazda Motor earned a news sentiment score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of MZDAF stock opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. Mazda Motor has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.76.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

