MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Earning Very Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) have been trending very positive on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR earned a coverage optimism score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Get MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MZDAY traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 125,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,900. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.95. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05.

About MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.