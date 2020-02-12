MB8 Coin (MB8) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $478.00

MB8 Coin (CURRENCY:MB8) traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 12th. MB8 Coin has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $478.00 worth of MB8 Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MB8 Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges including WhiteBit and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, MB8 Coin has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00043748 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00076174 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000126 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About MB8 Coin

MB8 Coin (MB8) is a coin. MB8 Coin’s total supply is 160,238,527 coins. The official website for MB8 Coin is mb8coin.io. MB8 Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MB8 Coin Coin Trading

MB8 Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WhiteBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MB8 Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MB8 Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MB8 Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

