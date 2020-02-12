McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Sells 1,506 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,337 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.8% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pavion Blue Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $590,000. Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $1,260,000. Lpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Mathes Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 29,880 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 53,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apple from $296.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.55.

Shares of AAPL opened at $319.61 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.38 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,406.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $309.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.72.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

