Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Stake Lessened by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank cut its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,617 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s makes up approximately 1.0% of TCF National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $9,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,550,339,000 after purchasing an additional 545,903 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,374,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $939,332,000 after purchasing an additional 397,624 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271,313 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $646,444,000 after purchasing an additional 31,862 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,762,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $593,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,440,078 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $309,199,000 after acquiring an additional 35,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.46. 2,844,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,464,998. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $173.41 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.44. The firm has a market cap of $160.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.82.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

