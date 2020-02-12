MediBloc [QRC20] Price Hits $0.0041 on Top Exchanges (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market cap of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MediBloc [QRC20] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,377.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $269.73 or 0.02595012 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.48 or 0.04545585 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.78 or 0.00796434 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.88 or 0.00903222 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00117300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009807 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00026510 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.96 or 0.00701920 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Profile

MediBloc [QRC20] is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc. The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [QRC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [QRC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.