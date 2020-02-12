Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Raised to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$4.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$5.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$8.50 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

TSE:DR traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$3.95. 189,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,970. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.71 million and a P/E ratio of -6.07. Medical Facilities has a 1 year low of C$3.60 and a 1 year high of C$17.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

