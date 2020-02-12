MedicCoin (MEDIC) Achieves Market Cap of $37,280.00

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $37,280.00 and approximately $2,688.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008091 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000295 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com.

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, Graviex and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

