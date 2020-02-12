MediShares (MDS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $838,773.00

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded up 22.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 12th. MediShares has a total market capitalization of $4.98 million and approximately $838,773.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MediShares has traded 69.9% higher against the US dollar. One MediShares token can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi and OTCBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MediShares alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.13 or 0.03535991 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00248466 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000785 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00039077 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00145789 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002997 BTC.

MediShares Profile

MediShares was first traded on December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 742,999,401 tokens. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares.

MediShares Token Trading

MediShares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OTCBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MediShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.