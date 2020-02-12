Megacoin Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Megacoin has a market cap of $75,984.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.42 or 0.00763771 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009667 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006931 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000341 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000319 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,476,469 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org.

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

